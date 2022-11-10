Willis Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

