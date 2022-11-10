Willis Investment Counsel Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 3.7 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.