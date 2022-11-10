Willis Investment Counsel Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 3.7 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.