Willis Investment Counsel Sells 414 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atkore by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore Profile

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.