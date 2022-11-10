WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.36

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and traded as high as $42.21. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 198,293 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 332.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

