WOO Network (WOO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.89 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $163.49 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00578231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,394.23 or 0.30123459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,369,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,193,224,708 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

