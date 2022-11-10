WOW-token Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $454.13 million and $3.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.01745825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.01758026 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04538592 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $175.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.