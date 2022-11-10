WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Reaches $53.95

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $454.62 million and $53.95 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.01730326 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00035600 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00046568 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.01724217 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04538592 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $175.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.