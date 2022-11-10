XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Buys 4,000 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $18,690.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XFLT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.