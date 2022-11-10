Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Xcel Brands to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

