Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.01.

YRI opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

