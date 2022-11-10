Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter.
Yamana Gold Trading Down 5.3 %
YRI opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
