Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.60) price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AUY opened at GBX 425 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280.45 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.40 ($6.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,770.83.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.