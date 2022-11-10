Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 5.2 %

YZCAY stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

