YES WORLD Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $262,731.50 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

