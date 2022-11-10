Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

