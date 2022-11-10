Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

