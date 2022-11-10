Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
About Zadar Ventures
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
