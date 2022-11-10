Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $30.42. 10,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

