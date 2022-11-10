Zcash Hits Market Cap of $621.56 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Zcash has a total market cap of $621.56 million and $76.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $39.66 or 0.00222543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00087589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,673,375 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

