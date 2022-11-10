Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded up $26.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.42. 718,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.90. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.