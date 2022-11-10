Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $91.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

