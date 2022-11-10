Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,500. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

