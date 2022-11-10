Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

