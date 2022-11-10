Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson Sells 14,774 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

ZION stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 88.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

