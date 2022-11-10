ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 10.2 %

ZI stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,552 shares of company stock worth $10,331,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

