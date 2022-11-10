Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $398.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

