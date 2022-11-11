0x Market Capitalization Hits $157.65 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $157.65 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

