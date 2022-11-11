14,326 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NTR opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

