14,875 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 222,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

