24,463 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $108.98. 616,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,746. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

