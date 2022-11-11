2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.
Shares of TWOU stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
