36,796 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,000. KLA accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.64 on Friday, reaching $380.89. 34,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

