3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,915 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 3.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,023,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.