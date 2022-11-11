510 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. 178,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

