7Pixels (7PXS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.25 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $79.25 million and approximately $26,244.05 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00028987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00590799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.35 or 0.30772302 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.89056696 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,564.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.