AAON, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AAON in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON Trading Up 5.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,951 shares of company stock worth $2,624,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 90.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.