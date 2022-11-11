Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Up 16.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
