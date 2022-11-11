Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,201,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $130,549,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.50. 226,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

