Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,148.25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,148.25 ($13.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,218 ($14.02). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,218 ($14.02), with a volume of 92,148 shares traded.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.70. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
