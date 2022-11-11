Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $61.38 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.99 or 1.00003079 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00248193 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12110271 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,515,194.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

