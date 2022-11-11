Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,607,000 after buying an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.13. 107,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,584. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

