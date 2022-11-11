ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.