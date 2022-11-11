adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

ADS stock opened at €128.00 ($128.00) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €155.50. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

