AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Nov 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a nov 22 dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

