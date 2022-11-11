Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.15.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

AC opened at C$18.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.