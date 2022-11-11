Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

