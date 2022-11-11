Alexander William Solomou Purchases 900,000 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($528,497.41).

LBG Media Trading Up 4.2 %

LON:LBG opened at GBX 62 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £127.98 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. LBG Media plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.44 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.45).

Get LBG Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.