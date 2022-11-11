Alexander William Solomou Purchases 900,000 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBGGet Rating) insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($528,497.41).

LBG Media Trading Up 4.2 %

LON:LBG opened at GBX 62 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £127.98 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. LBG Media plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.44 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

