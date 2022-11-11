Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
