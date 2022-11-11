Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.28

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $214.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,316,877,469 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,651,648 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

