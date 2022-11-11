Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $269.73 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $269.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023492 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,927,317 coins and its circulating supply is 7,093,701,497 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.