Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Price Target Raised to 27.30

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.70 to 27.30 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alior Bank Stock Down 50.0 %

OTCMKTS:ALORY opened at 2.07 on Tuesday. Alior Bank has a 12 month low of 2.07 and a 12 month high of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.19 and its 200 day moving average is 5.53.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Business, and Treasury Activities. The company offers personal, savings, and subsidiary accounts; term and savings deposit products; cash, mortgage, working capital, and investment loans; credit cards; brokerage products and investment funds; and derivative instruments, as well as currency exchange transaction and current account overdraft services, and cash deposit, withdrawal, and transfer services.

