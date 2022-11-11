Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Price Target Raised to 27.30

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.70 to 27.30 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Alior Bank Stock Down 50.0 %
OTCMKTS:ALORY opened at 2.07 on Tuesday. Alior Bank has a 12 month low of 2.07 and a 12 month high of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.19 and its 200 day moving average is 5.53.
About Alior Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alior Bank (ALORY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Alior Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alior Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.